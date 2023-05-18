Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.9 %

EXPD opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

