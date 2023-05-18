Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $720.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $720.00 and last traded at $719.02, with a volume of 1368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $716.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.77.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

