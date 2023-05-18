Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 949,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 118,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

