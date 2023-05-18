Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Farmers Edge from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Farmers Edge alerts:

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

Farmers Edge stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Farmers Edge has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.