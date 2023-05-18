FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) COO Thayer Donald Wiederhorn Buys 1,666 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) COO Thayer Donald Wiederhorn acquired 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FAT Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

FAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.95.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -6.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

