FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $292.89. 241,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,741. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

