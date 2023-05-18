FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after buying an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $118.75. 444,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

