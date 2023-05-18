FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,923. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

