FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.00. 113,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

