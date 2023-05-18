FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ACWX stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 109,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,157. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

