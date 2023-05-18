FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 339,743 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 210,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,464,000 after buying an additional 92,383 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

FDX stock opened at $225.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

