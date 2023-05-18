FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

FFBW Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FFBW by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FFBW by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FFBW during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

