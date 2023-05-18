FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FGEN. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

