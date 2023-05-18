Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.24. 12,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 173.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

