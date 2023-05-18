Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 38,630 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,837 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

