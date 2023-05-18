Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.46. The stock had a trading volume of 208,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.