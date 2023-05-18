Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.90. 840,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,666. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

