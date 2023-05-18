Financial Management Network Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.24. 1,325,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.