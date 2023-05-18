Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 389,111 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 120.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

