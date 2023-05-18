Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 60,653 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 184,569 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 585,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 228,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

