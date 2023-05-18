Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,943. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.