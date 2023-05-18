First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,406. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

