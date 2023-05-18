First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,008,782 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $6,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

