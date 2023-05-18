First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.12. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 646,020 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

