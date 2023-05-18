First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,885. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.