First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.46. Approximately 58,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

