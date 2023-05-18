Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PFO opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.