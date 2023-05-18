Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PFO opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.