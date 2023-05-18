Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
PFO opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.42.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
