FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.22 and last traded at $134.51. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $135.35.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

