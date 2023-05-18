Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.
Flowers Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 1,925,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,286. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.
Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
