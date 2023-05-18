Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $349,896.78 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $789,987.18.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 1,138,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

