Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc Purchases 1,000 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) major shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FATBB opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

