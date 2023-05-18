Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $12.80

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. 16,290,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,723,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

