Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.