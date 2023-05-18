Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.44. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 403,550 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,057,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,353,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

