Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FVI. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 4.0 %

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.55. 536,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.88. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.0880459 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

