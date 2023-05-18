Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.96. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

