Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.96. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Electronics (FEIM)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.