Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $4,883,343.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.