FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli Sells 137,820 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $452,049.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FTC Solar Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 405,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.