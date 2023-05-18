fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 3,303,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,773,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

fuboTV Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 2,849.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 167,250 shares during the period. Finally, Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Further Reading

