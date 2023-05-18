Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 5.2%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 258,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 626,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,254 shares of company stock worth $254,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 77.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 625,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.