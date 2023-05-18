Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.59.
Futu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
