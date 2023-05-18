Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.59.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

About Futu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

