FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
