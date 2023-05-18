FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.