FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

