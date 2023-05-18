Gala (GALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $223.36 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Gala has a total market cap of $223.36 million and approximately $155.25 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

