Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 160500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.