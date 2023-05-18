Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.