Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

