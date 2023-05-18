Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of GRMN opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.
About Garmin
