Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Get Garmin alerts:

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.