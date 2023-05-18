Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Cynosure Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 7.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,864. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.15.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

