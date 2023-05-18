Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
GENC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
