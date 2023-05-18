Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

GENC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

